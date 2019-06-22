Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

School kits for the tribal children

City-based organisation Kriiyaa in association with the Blood Donors Kerala Charitable Society has come up with an initiative to provide school kits to tribal children

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools have reopened after the summer vacations but the attendance is low in schools near the tribal regions in the city. The children are unable to afford the necessary stationery items such as notebooks, pens and pencils. For such students, the volunteers of Blood Donors Kerala Charitable Society in Thiruvananthapuram along with Kriiyaa, a city-based organisation working towards empowering women through their initiative 'Snehapadham' aim to provide school kits.

The school kits distributed
comprise stationery, books
and umbrellas

As part of the initiative, the organisation has identified about 170 students ranging from government schools to tribal settlements to distribute books, bags, pen, pencil, umbrellas and other stationery items to the children on Friday. 

“There are many children living in tribal settlements who are so poor that they cannot even afford a single meal. After visiting these schools and speaking to the teachers, we thought of an initiative to help these tribal children. So, we have collected books and other stationery items contributed by different people for underprivileged children,” said Shalin John, the co-founder of Kriiyaa. The initiative has also been supported by K K Shailaja, Minister of Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development. School kits will be distributed to students of the Peroorkada Government School and other schools identified by Kriiyaa and the Blood Donors Kerala Charitable Society. Volunteers include students, teachers and government employees working together with the aim of reaching out to as many poor children as possible. 

For the past three years, Blood Donors Kerala Charitable Society has been actively involved in different activities such as conducting blood donations camps and awareness camps. Every Sunday, the society feeds the needy with their initiative 'Snehasadhya'. They also distribute chocolates and toys through their initiative 'Sneha Kilukkam'to children affected by cancer at the RCC, Thiruvananthapuram.

