Telangana team visits KSHEC, meets Jaleel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delegation of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education led by chairman Tummala Papi Reddy visited the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) here on Friday. The other members of the team are R Limbadri, vice chairman - I,  V Venkata Ramana, vice chairman - II and N Srinivasa Rao, secretary.  

The visiting delegation held a discussion with Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in the morning. He assured support and cooperation for the development of higher education schemes in Telangana. New initiatives in the state such as a State Assessment and Accreditation Centre (SAAC), Faculty Training Centre (FTC), Prabudhata (Socialisation of Higher Education), State Level Academic Committee (SLAC), Outcome-Based Education (OBE), Academic Volunteer Bank (AVB), Erudite and Brain Gain scheme, figured prominently in the discussion between the delegates and KSHEC officials.

SAAC, which was launched under the KSHEC, is the first state-specific agency in the country dedicated to assessment and accreditation. The delegation noted it as a laudable model for other states to follow. The model consists of social inclusiveness, equity and excellence, scientific temper and secular outlook.

Various schemes of the Higher Education Dept, including, ASAP, RUSA and Flair, were introduced to the visiting delegation. The changes brought in the BTech engineering curriculum were discussed. The delegation also called on the Kerala State Startup Mission at Technopark.

Rajan Gurukkal P M (vice chairman, KSHEC), Usha Titus (Principal Secretary),  Rajan Varughese (member secretary, KSHEC), other officials of the council and officials in charge of various schemes participated.

Kerala model
KSHEC
