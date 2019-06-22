Trio held for murder bid

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karamana police have arrested three people for an attempted murder in the town. Thaliyil natives Rahul, 29, and Arun, 29, and Nedungad native Vishnu, 29, were arrested for attacking Punchiri Vinod, a history-sheeter near Thaliyil pump house.

The police said the accused, who had prior enmity towards Vinod, waylaid Vinod who was travelling with his friend on a bike. They pushed him to the ground, bludgeoned him with a beer bottle and then drove autorickshaw over his body.

The attackers were later nabbed by the police near Karamana bridge. The two arrested Rahul and Vishnu are accused in several criminal cases. Vinod, who suffered the attack, also had cases against him and was released from preventive custody recently.