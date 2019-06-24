Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

8 cops suspended over clashes during Police Coop Society polls

The issue started with the pro-UDF panel members raising complaints about non-issuing of election identification cards to a large number of officers owing allegiance to them.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Gurudin has suspended eight police officers in connection with Saturday’s clash over the elections to the Police Cooperative Society. A probe is on against eight other officers.

The suspended officers are G R Ajith (Traffic), Harilal R G (Vanchiyoor station), Shobhan Prasad (control room), Minimol M S (women’s police station), Sheeja Das (Nemom station), Renjith, Sanal Kumar and Anil Kumar (all of AR camp). Ajith is the former general secretary of the Kerala Police Association. Three persons were injured after supporters of the pro-LDF and pro-UDF panels clashed at the AR camp at Nandavanam.

The issue started with the pro-UDF panel members raising complaints about non-issuing of election identification cards to a large number of officers owing allegiance to them. They alleged that pro-LDF members deliberately delayed the cards to the rival group. Heated arguments gave way to a scuffle and the Museum Police used force to disperse the two groups. The pro-UDF faction, led by Ajith, laid siege to the society office alleging the rival panel of efforts to scuttle the elections.

A law and order embarrassment

Museum Police registered a case on the incident
Police commissioner said  the developments were not befitting of the force
Commissioner’s report said election would lead to major law and order issues and cause embarrassment to
the force

