Conquering fear with kathakali

There is a dream sequence followed by a fantasy realm and finally, as the child sits for the kathakali performance, he has conquered his fears.

Remya Rajeev

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: What happens when a boy raised in the city visits a village soaked in a festive fervour? All the festival jamboree is new to Mathu, as he visits his mother's homeland. Since his childhood, he has been listening to the tales of Kathakali and everything that transpires during a festival. So during one summer he visits his native place and finds himself in the temple grounds steeped in a festive spirit. A poster of a Kathakali performance evokes Mathu's interest before a set of pinwheels lures him away. He looks on with awe as the pinwheel spins in abandon. The sights are new, but it soon propels him into a fantasy realm where he has to deal with his fears. 'Akam', an animation short screened at the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala is about conquering inner fear.

The short by animation student Remya Rajeev who hails from the city was screened in the 'Animation' film category. The short uses kathakali as a motif and offers a grand spectacle, as the art form peps up the mood while it also serves as a tool for the director to talk about inner fear.

There is a dream sequence followed by a fantasy realm and finally, as the child sits for the Kathakali performance, he has conquered his fears. The story also draws a parallel to the director's life.
“I grew up in the city, not experiencing art forms and have only listened to the tales by my mother. I have never watched a Kathakali performance, except on television. My great grandmother was an ardent kathakali aficionado. So when I considered making an animation short as part of our course, I thought of bringing in our art form,” says Remya, a final year student of Satyajit Ray Film And Television Institute, Kolkata.

The 3.41 minute-short offers a good spectacle complemented by brilliant sounds. To learn more about the art form Remya went to Olappamanna Mana.“I took references from there, scribbled and also captured the sound during the performance. It was also the first time I was watching a live Kathakali performance. It was a great experience,” she says.

It took around six months to complete the 2D short film. For this engineering and MBA graduate, it was while working in a firm in Hyderabad that she finally understood that films were her calling.
Remya who wants to explore independent filmmaking is also nursing thoughts of creating documentaries in animation.“Animation as a medium is less explored when it comes to making documentaries. The possibilities are immense. You get to express more,” she adds.

