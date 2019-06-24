Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Government nod to prosecute former Kamco MD sought

The report on PSUs for the 2014-15 fiscal has some serious findings.

Published: 24th June 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Human Rights Protection Centre has sought immediate prosecution of the former managing director of Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation (Kamco) after suspending him from service for his alleged involvement in the irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore unearthed in the state-run PSU.

Though a CAG report revealing irregularities in procurement from 2010-11 to 2014-15 has recommended a vigilance probe into the findings, the state government has been protecting the officer over the years even after the progress card of the LDF government issued in the fourth year clarified that a public policy would be formulated to ensure transparency in the public sector where corruption is mostly based on sale and purchase.

The report on PSUs for the 2014-15 fiscal has some serious findings. It said the company’s purchase procedures were in violation of the provisions in the Stores Purchase Manual. It also pointed at an unrealistic assessment of requirement. Though a formal investigation was launched by the vigilance, it has failed to complete the proceedings even after four years of probe, said State Human Rights Protection Centre general secretary Joy Kaitharath in his petition to the Industries Minister. The officer, who has been accused of committing corruption, was later given charge as the MD of the public sector Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala.

