Third day of IDSFFK opens to full house

Published: 24th June 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:36 AM

A chinese film crew comprising Lam Can-Zhao, Xing Xinyan, Zhang Song and Haokun Gou sharing a light moment during interval at Kairali theater on Sunday  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Movie buffs flocked in large numbers at Kairali theatre to watch documentaries and short films screened at the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) on Sunday. At a session, film director Pankaj Rishi Kumar said stories inspired from real lives should be considered for documentaries. He also said films should not be categorised into different genres as most films contain several elements panning different genres.

Pankaj's documentary titled 'Janani's Juliet' will be screened in the Long Documentary competition section of IDSFFK.Director Jayaraj, who participated in the 'Meet the Press' session said: “More youngsters are approaching the field. Compared to other film festivals, this festival gives an opportunity for youngsters.” said Jayaraj, director of ‘Sabdikunna Kalappa’.

The film is based on the short story written by Ponkunnam Varkey. The story is about the relationship between a farmer and his bullock. It also imparts the knowledge of relationship between agricultural land and man.

Filmmakers Ashok Veilou director of ‘Look at the Sky’, Kirti Singh director of ‘Motherhood’, Keith Gomes director of ‘Doobie’ and Kamal Waghdhare director of ‘Pola’ were present at the programme.
More than  25 films were screened under the category of Short Fiction, Campus Films, Long Documentary and Short Documentary.

The film festival also paid homage to Malayalam filmmaker K R Mohanan, the former chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, by screening his documentary titled 'K R Gouri Amma'. The 33- minute long documentary portrays the life of the politician.

The film will be screened on Tuesday at 9.30 am in Kairali Theatre.There was a special screening of the film 'The Dispossessed' by director Mathieu Roy which was followed by the Sarat Chandran Memorial Lecture and interaction with journalist P Sainath.

Documentary films such as the 'Lightwala Geyser', ' Moti Bagh'were the highlights of the day.
There was also a special screening of the film 'Rituragam', a tribute to lyricist and screenwriter Sreekumaran Thampi.

Alen Savio, a student from Fatima College, Kollam said, “I like attending  film festivals because they offer a wide variety of themes in different genres.”Ram Kumar, a medical student said, "I have been regularly attending the film festival every year. International films are very interesting. But this time foreign documentaries are less.”He also said sessions with the directors were inspiring.

TAGS
IDSFFK
