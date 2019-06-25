A hawk's eye on unauthorised billboards in the capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the 10-day drive to remove unauthorised boards, banners, posters and hoardings, the city corporation has removed 6,656 billboards. The drive was implemented following a High Court order which called for the penalisation of the authorities concerned if the boards and banners are placed in public places without permission from the civic body.

"Despite actions taken to remove boards last year and this year, they were often placed back by the offenders. This will be put to an end now. Routine raids will also be conducted to ensure the boards are not brought back," said the secretary, city corporation.

Raids will begin in three days, once reports from each zone are presented before the corporation. Total fine exempted from the offenders since June 12 has amounted to C50,000. A total of Rs 8 lakh was collected from October 2018 to June 11, 2019. As much as 37,368 boards and hoardings were also removed during the period. The penalty levied varies from C2,500 - C10,000 based on the location and the size of the boards.However, those who have obtained a license were able to retain their boards.

"We have allowed some boards which displayed events to be conducted. There are corporation stickers on them and they will be removed as soon as the need is served. More fines will be exempted once the final report is submitted," said the secretary.The license for keeping the boards are given by the civic body for a fee.

Boards are mostly found on electric posts, dividers, junctions and many key areas creating inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicles. Over 900 boards were found from the Manacaud, East Fort, Sree Varaham and Kamaleshwaram regions. The corporation also had police assistance throughout the drive.

"Boards which were removed on the first day were kept back. In Manacaud junction, this is a repeated phenomenon. We have removed boards near schools which obstructed the path of students. Apart from a fine, we will confiscate the boards from repeat offenders," said an official.