Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A hawk's eye on unauthorised billboards in the capital

As part of the 10-day drive to remove unauthorised boards, banners, posters and hoardings, the city corporation has removed 6,656 billboards.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Billboards and banners at public spaces being removed in accordance with a High Court order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the 10-day drive to remove unauthorised boards, banners, posters and hoardings, the city corporation has removed 6,656 billboards. The drive was implemented following a High Court order which called for the penalisation of the authorities concerned if the boards and banners are placed in public places without permission from the civic body.

"Despite actions taken to remove boards last year and this year, they were often placed back by the offenders. This will be put to an end now. Routine raids will also be conducted to ensure the boards are not brought back," said the secretary, city corporation.

Raids will begin in three days, once reports from each zone are presented before the corporation. Total fine exempted from the offenders since June 12 has amounted to C50,000. A total of Rs 8 lakh was collected from October 2018 to June 11, 2019.  As much as 37,368 boards and hoardings were also removed during the period. The penalty levied varies from C2,500 - C10,000 based on the location and the size of the boards.However, those who have obtained a license were able to retain their boards.  

"We have allowed some boards which displayed events to be conducted. There are corporation stickers on them and they will be removed as soon as the need is served. More fines will be exempted once the final report is submitted," said the secretary.The license for keeping the boards are given by the civic body for a fee.

Boards are mostly found on electric posts, dividers, junctions and many key areas creating inconvenience to pedestrians and vehicles. Over 900 boards were found from the Manacaud, East Fort, Sree Varaham and Kamaleshwaram regions. The corporation also had police assistance throughout the drive.

"Boards which were removed on the first day were kept back. In Manacaud junction, this is a repeated phenomenon. We have removed boards near schools which obstructed the path of students. Apart from a fine, we will confiscate the boards from repeat offenders," said an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
unauthorised billboards
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp