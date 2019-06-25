Fresher’s day celebrations turns violent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tension prevailed at VTM NSS College at Dhanuvachapuram near Neyyattinkara here, after the SFI and ABVP activists clashed over receiving freshers, on Monday.

The Paarassala police have registered a case against seven ABVP workers in connection with the incident.

An SFI woman activist was injured after the ABVP workers allegedly pelted stones at the group. However, her health condition is stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 am when classes of first-year students were about to begin.

When the freshers entered the college, a group of SFI students received them by distributing sweets and the ABVP students stopped this, resulting in the clash. A battalion of police rushed to the college and brought the situation under control.