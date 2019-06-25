Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘People must be educated on relevance of documentary films’

A good way of presentation with visuals and titles conveying quality ideas can attract the audiences to documentary films, she said.

Filmmakers Neha R T, Ashish Pandey and Priya Thuvassery at IDSFFK at Kairali theatre on Monday  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “Documentary is also a film genre and thus should never be parted from the term 'film'," said Andrea Guzman, a jury of the Non-Fiction category, at the ‘In Conversation With’ session on Monday at the Nila theatre. “Educating the audience on the relevance of documentary films is the sole method to increase platforms to screen them. It would be great to have government support for documentary filmmakers,”  she said. She was addressing the audience about the issues documentary films face irrespective of regional boundaries.  

“Indian documentaries stand out with their quality in portrayal and employment of diverse cogent topics closely related to the audience," she said. Andrea is the artistic director of the Documenta Madrid International Film Festival and founder of Documentary Filmmakers Association in Spain.

Cinema of Resistance

Amrit Gangar, curator of the category 'Cinema of Resistance' said that resistance is a natural phenomenon and there is no progress without resistance. He was talking about the factors that led him to prepare the while working for the category 'Cinema of Resistance'.Resistance is not just slogans and struggles. Resistance is visible in a child when he or she refuses to sleep. That's why we sing lullabies to make them sleep.

Resistance is visible in the emotional, intellectual and physical process. Films these days are influenced by investment, he said. "More the money, the more compliance it will have. Films which resisted investment are included in the category," he said.Films under the Cinema of Resistance will be screened on Tuesday in Nila Theatre at 9.45 am.

Donkeyote
Cinephiles will get to watch ‘Donkeyote’ on the fifth day of the festival. Chico Pereira's directorial ‘Donkeyote’ is about Manolo’s mission to overcome the hurdles before him. Monolo’s warmth and humanity, the way he lives with disappointments and regrets, and employing people are a couple of ways in which the film stands out from other Hollywood films. The movie bagged the ARACNE Award for the Best Spanish Director in Documenta Madrid. It will be screened under ‘Carte Blanche Documenta Madrid’ on Tuesday at  8.15 pm at Kairali Theatre.

