State, American varsities plan academic exchange on risk management

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala and the US are exploring the possibility of an academic exchange on disaster management through a collaboration of universities to help people in vulnerable areas in the state to gain a better grasp on the ways to cope with risks. A formal discussion on this was held between the Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and US consulate in Chennai.

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of a function ‘America with Kerala’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Himanshu Grover, Co-Director of the Institute for Hazard Mitigation and Planning at College of Built Environments, University of Washington, said “We are exploring the possibility for a collaboration of varsities on disaster management especially for developing curriculum on disaster management in higher education.An academic exchange in terms of teaching, researching and exchanging scholars will help Kerala learn from experience of the US,” he said.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said Kerala was open to their proposal and after a detailed discussion will like to assimilate their experience in Kerala curriculum. The US delegation which is in the state as part of ‘America with Kerala’ has evinced interest to meet the vice-chancellors of the varsities in the state during their visit to Kochi next month.If they could come up with a proposal to introduce a curriculum on disaster management in higher education suited for the state, the state would welcome it, he said.

Lauren Lovelace, Consul for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy, US Consulate General in Chennai, told ‘Express’, “We have expertise and experience in handling hurricanes like Katrina, Sandy and forest fires, apart from universities offering courses on disaster management at various levels. So we hope to share our expertise and experience in dealing with the disasters with the state by contributing to curriculum for higher education through mutual collaboration.

Commenting on the development, Rajan Gurukkal P M, Vice-Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, said it is good to see that the US has extended its hand for sharing their experience and expertise in dealing with disasters.“But one thing has to be noted that the weather and terrain in Kerala is entirely different from the US,” he said.