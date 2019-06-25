Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State, American varsities plan academic exchange on risk management

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said Kerala was open to their proposal and after a detailed discussion will like to assimilate their experience in Kerala curriculum.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala and the US are exploring the possibility of an academic exchange on disaster management through a collaboration of universities to help people in vulnerable areas in the state to gain a better grasp on the ways to cope with risks. A formal discussion on this was held between the Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel and US consulate in Chennai.  

Speaking to Express on the sidelines of a function ‘America with Kerala’ in Thiruvananthapuram, Himanshu Grover, Co-Director of the Institute for Hazard Mitigation and Planning at College of Built Environments, University of Washington, said “We are exploring the possibility for a collaboration of varsities on disaster management especially for developing curriculum on disaster management in higher education.An academic exchange in terms of teaching, researching and exchanging scholars will help Kerala learn from experience of the US,” he said.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said Kerala was open to their proposal and after a detailed discussion will like to assimilate their experience in Kerala curriculum. The US delegation which is in the state as part of ‘America with Kerala’ has evinced interest to meet the vice-chancellors of the varsities in the state during their visit to Kochi next month.If they could come up with a proposal to introduce a curriculum on disaster management in higher education suited for the state, the state would welcome it, he said.

Lauren Lovelace, Consul for Public Affairs and Public Diplomacy, US Consulate General in Chennai, told ‘Express’, “We have expertise and experience in handling hurricanes like Katrina, Sandy and forest fires, apart from universities offering courses on disaster management at various levels. So we hope to share our expertise and experience in dealing with the disasters with the state by contributing to curriculum for higher education through mutual collaboration.

Commenting on the development, Rajan Gurukkal P M, Vice-Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, said it is good to see that the US has extended its hand for sharing their experience and expertise in dealing with disasters.“But one thing has to be noted that the weather and terrain in Kerala is entirely different from the US,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala US academic exchange disaster management K T Jaleel
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp