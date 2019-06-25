Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

State will conduct special drive to enrol more ESI beneficiaries: T P Ramakrishnan

The minister also informed the Assembly that an in-principle approval has been given to upgrade the ESI Hospital at Thottada to a super-speciality hospital.

T P Ramakrishnan (File Photo | EPS/A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan said a special drive will be conducted to enrol more Employees’ State Insurance beneficiaries in the state. According to him, in the past two-three years, the government was able to enrol four lakh ESI beneficiaries, bringing the number upto 11 lakh in the state.

Earlier, the minister called the Centre’s decision to cut ESI contribution rate from 6.50 per cent to 3.25 per cent an anti-labour move and added the Labour Department wrote to the Ministry of Labour and Employment to reconsider the same.

“The previous ESI contribution rate was 6.50 per cent (4.75 per cent employer contribution and 1.75 per cent employee contribution). Then it was decided to fix it as 5 per cent (four per cent employer contribution and one per cent employee contribution). But in the latest decision, the contribution rate was reduced to 3.25 per cent, a reduction of four per cent from the first fixation. This is against the interest of labourers,” said Ramakrishnan.

Answering a question on extending ESI coverage to plantation workers, the minister said the government has initiated necessary action to make plantation workers eligible for ESI benefits.

“The government took a serious look into the plight of plantation workers, especially health problems. As of now, they are availing benefits promised under the Plantation Labour Act. Efforts will be made to make them eligible for ESI benefits,” added Ramakrishnan.

The minister also informed the Assembly that an in-principle approval has been given to upgrade the ESI Hospital at Thottada to a super-speciality hospital.

