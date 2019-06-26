A kaleidoscope of movies at IDSFFK 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) set to conclude on Wednesday, the city has been witnessing movie buffs from across the state eager to watch some of the finest documentaries and short films screened for the first time.

Around 63 films competed against each other in the ‘Competition Films’ category. The remaining 24 films will be screened in Kairali theatre which includes short and long documentaries, campus films and short fiction. In the Short Documentary category, the film ‘The Sea Laughs at the Mountain’ was well received by spectators. Directed by Robin Joy, the film depicted the lives of the fishing community of Koliwada. ‘Maida’ directed by Lubna Yusuf was based on the theme of women empowerment. Lubna considers empowerment as a myth and proves why she thinks so. “The film portrays every woman who dreams to be an achiever in their lives,” she said.

“The short documentaries were inspiring as each dealt with different themes. Until now I have watched 53 films screened at the festival. And I look forward to watching more," said Wasim H, a student, a regular participant in the film festival.

Campus films in the competition category explored themes ranging such as social issues. ‘Prathichaya’ directed by Gayathri Sasiprakash is the only movie directed by a woman in this category. It associates cinema and tholpavakooth, traditional art of Kerala. On the other hand, 'The Weaving Dreams', a documentary on the handlooms of chendamangalam directed by Naveen C Wilson depicts the weakening tradition of handloom weaving. The importance of water conservation is the theme of the short fiction ‘Locker’ directed by Selvaraj R.

In the Short Fiction category, ‘A Star-Studded Sky’ directed by Aasif Moyal portrays communal distresses. ‘Flight of Freedom’ directed by Aarti Bagdi highlights the fate of a child who is abused and its aftermath in one's life. ‘O’Kabira’ directed by Shyamkant Dhanorkar is about a traveller lost at sea.

In the Long Documentary category, ‘The Death of Us’ directed by Vani Subramanian debates crime and punishment.

Screening today

‘A Place to Live’ directed by Sanjiv Shah captures homelessness in India. ‘If She Built A Country’ directed by Maheen Mirza questions rapid urbanisation and displacement of natives. ‘Tides of Life’ directed by Suhel Banerjee is a film crew’s discovery of truth. ‘Waste Band’ directed by Supriyo Sen depicts realities of talent shows.

More than 1,000 delegates and filmmakers from across the globe have been attending the fest. The six-day fest has screened about 262 films which include about 44 international films. The results of the competition films will be announced at the closing ceremony of the film festival.