Cartoon row: ‘Akademi wishes to revisit decision’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cartoon row took an unexpected turn on Tuesday as Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan told the assembly that the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi has expressed its wish to reconsider its decision. Replying to discussions on demands for grants at the Assembly, the Minister said the Akademi has handed over a letter to him expressing its wish to reconsider its decision and the government is yet to take a decision.

The Akademi had earlier taken the stance that it is not going to review its decision of presenting the award to KK Subhash for his cartoon titled ‘Vishwasam Rakshathi’ which appeared in ‘Hasya Kairali’ magazine in October last year. At the same time, when Express inquired with Akademi authorities, they remained tight-lipped and said that they did not want to court unnecessary controversies. Earlier, the Minister said the government was duty bound to implement its policies.

“But at no point has the government intervened in its day-to-day affairs or its decisions. But in this case, questions were raised on hurting religious sentiments and creating communal disharmony. Some associations had also come out with the same. It’s against this backdrop that the government asked to reconsider the award decision,” said Balan.

The cartoon depicted Bishop Mulakkal as a rooster holding a crosier with an innerwear on its end. The rooster is shown standing on a police cap with nuns weeping by the side.