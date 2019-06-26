Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express not to be terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central

According to the new notification, train no.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express, leaving Chennai Egmore on June 26, 28, 29 and 30, will run up to Guruvayur. Other weekly special trains are...

Published: 26th June 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway on Wednesday issued a statement revising its earlier notification on short termination of train no.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur express at Thiruvananthapuram Central on a few days.

According to the new notification, train no.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express, leaving Chennai Egmore on June 26, 28, 29 and 30, will not be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will run up to Guruvayur.

Weekly special trains

Weekly special trains between Hyderabad – Kochuveli

Train No.07115 Hyderabad – Kochuveli weekly special train will leave Hyderabad at 9 pm on Saturdays from July 6 to August 31 and reach Kochuveli at 3:20 am on Mondays.

Train No.07116 Kochuveli – Hyderabad weekly special train will leave Kochuveli at 7:45 am on Mondays from July 8 to October 2 and reach Hyderabad at 2 pm on Tuesdays.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 15, Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chenannur, Kayankulam and Kollam.

Weekly special trains between Hyderabad – Ernakulam Jn.

Train No.07117 Hyderabad – Ernakulam Jn weekly special train will leave Hyderabad at 12:50 am on Wednesdays from July 3 to August 28 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 5:30 pm on Thursdays.

Train No.07118 Ernakulam Jn. – Hyderabad weekly special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 9:30 pm on Thursdays from July 4 to August 29 and reach Hyderabad at 10:55 pm on Fridays.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 15, Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva.

