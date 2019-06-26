Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express not to be terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway on Wednesday issued a statement revising its earlier notification on short termination of train no.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur express at Thiruvananthapuram Central on a few days.

According to the new notification, train no.16127 Chennai Egmore – Guruvayur Express, leaving Chennai Egmore on June 26, 28, 29 and 30, will not be short terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will run up to Guruvayur.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Weekly special trains

Weekly special trains between Hyderabad – Kochuveli

Train No.07115 Hyderabad – Kochuveli weekly special train will leave Hyderabad at 9 pm on Saturdays from July 6 to August 31 and reach Kochuveli at 3:20 am on Mondays.

Train No.07116 Kochuveli – Hyderabad weekly special train will leave Kochuveli at 7:45 am on Mondays from July 8 to October 2 and reach Hyderabad at 2 pm on Tuesdays.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 15, Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chenannur, Kayankulam and Kollam.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Weekly special trains between Hyderabad – Ernakulam Jn.

Train No.07117 Hyderabad – Ernakulam Jn weekly special train will leave Hyderabad at 12:50 am on Wednesdays from July 3 to August 28 and reach Ernakulam Jn at 5:30 pm on Thursdays.

Train No.07118 Ernakulam Jn. – Hyderabad weekly special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 9:30 pm on Thursdays from July 4 to August 29 and reach Hyderabad at 10:55 pm on Fridays.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 1, Sleeper Class – 15, Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva.