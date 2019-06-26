'Conducted tours' lose their sheen, run at a loss

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'conducted tour' facility by the Development Corporation (KTDC) which commenced in March 2018 does not have many takers and has been running at a loss. The D1.35 crore project comprises several packages. Bus tours were mooted in the state to attract more tourists towards heritage attractions. Three 24-seated luxury buses were equipped for the same. While two commute in Thiruvananthapuram, the third bus is at Ernakulam.

According to the data provided by the Central Reservation Centre Mascot Square, as many as 120 tours have been organised in three categories: Mesmerising Kanyakumari, Refreshing Ponmudi and Glorious Thiruvananthapuram, since its commencement. The Mesmerising Kanyakumari package costs D990 per person and includes a visit to the Padmanabhapuram Palace and Kanyakumari while Refreshing Ponmudi which costs D2,455 per person includes a visit to Ponmudi, stay at the Ponmudi Golden Peak Resort, visits to the deer park, lion safari park and crocodile rehabilitation centre near Neyyar Dam. Refreshing Ponmudi is exclusively arranged for the techies at Technopark.

The Glorious Thiruvananthapuram package which costs D680 per person includes the visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple, sightseeing at Kuthiramalika Palace, museum, art gallery and the Kovalam beach. During the inauguration, the packages Mesmerising Kanyakumari was priced at Rs 1500 and Glorious Thiruvananthapuram, at Rs 899. It was reduced owing to the decreased number of people using the facility. While M Vijayakumar, chairman of KTDC, said he is unaware of the conducted tour facility, R Rahul, managing director said he cannot comment on the loss. However, Geetha Rani, manager of KTDC Travel and Tours said the floods last year affected the income of the conducted tours.

"Three buses which were allocated for tours had to function for flood relief. These buses were damaged during the floods and it took a while to repair them," she said. In order to compensate for the loss, KTDC has come up with a facility where the buses are given for hire.

"With the increased availability of Ola and Uber, people began to opt for more convenient facilities. Thus, in order to compensate for the loss, we have decided to give the buses on hire for private and government organisations," said Geetha. Meanwhile, the marketing department of KTDC plans to increase income. "We are planning to tie-up with online agencies to help us to provide the buses for hire," said Raj Mohan, marketing manager, KTDC.