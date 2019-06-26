Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

'Conducted tours' lose their sheen, run at a loss

Refreshing Ponmudi is exclusively arranged for the techies at Technopark.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 'conducted tour' facility by the Development Corporation (KTDC) which commenced in March 2018 does not have many takers and has been running at a loss. The D1.35 crore project comprises several packages. Bus tours were mooted in the state to attract more tourists towards heritage attractions. Three 24-seated luxury buses were equipped for the same. While two commute in Thiruvananthapuram, the third bus is at Ernakulam.

According to the data provided by the Central Reservation Centre Mascot Square, as many as 120 tours have been organised in three categories: Mesmerising Kanyakumari, Refreshing Ponmudi and Glorious Thiruvananthapuram, since its commencement. The Mesmerising Kanyakumari package costs D990 per person and includes a visit to the Padmanabhapuram Palace and Kanyakumari while Refreshing Ponmudi which costs D2,455 per person includes a visit to Ponmudi, stay at the Ponmudi Golden Peak Resort, visits to the deer park, lion safari park and crocodile rehabilitation centre near Neyyar Dam. Refreshing Ponmudi is exclusively arranged for the techies at Technopark.

The Glorious Thiruvananthapuram package which costs D680 per person includes the visit to Padmanabhaswamy Temple, sightseeing at Kuthiramalika Palace, museum, art gallery and the Kovalam beach. During the inauguration, the packages Mesmerising Kanyakumari was priced at Rs 1500 and Glorious Thiruvananthapuram, at Rs 899. It was reduced owing to the decreased number of people using the facility. While M Vijayakumar, chairman of KTDC, said he is unaware of the conducted tour facility, R Rahul, managing director said he cannot comment on the loss. However, Geetha Rani, manager of KTDC Travel and Tours said the floods last year affected the income of the conducted tours.

"Three buses which were allocated for tours had to function for flood relief. These buses were damaged during the floods and it took a while to repair them," she said. In order to compensate for the loss, KTDC has come up with a facility where the buses are given for hire.

"With the increased availability of Ola and Uber, people began to opt for more convenient facilities. Thus, in order to compensate for the loss, we have decided to give the buses on hire for private and government organisations," said Geetha. Meanwhile, the marketing department of KTDC plans to increase income. "We are planning to tie-up with online agencies to help us to provide the buses for hire," said Raj Mohan, marketing manager, KTDC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KTDC Kerala Tourism
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp