Elections in 44 civic wards on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Elections in 44 wards of local self-government across the state except Kasaragod district will be held on June 27. There are 130 candidates in the fray for the election in 33 gram panchayats, 6 block panchayats and 5 municipality wards. Voting will start at 7 am and end at 5 pm. Counting will be held on June 28 at 10 am.

Election will be held in wards of Kunnathukal, Kottukonam, Chirayakodu, Panayamkodu, Vellamkudi, Edamannila, Kuzhivila, Kandala in Thiruvananthapuram district; Onambalam, Market, Thumbodu, Nedumpuram wards in Kollam; Nellikaman in Pathanamthitta; Muthuparambu, Ware House, TD Amabalam, Vettiyar, Mukulavila in Alappuzha; Morkadu, Valavur East, Irumapra, Elikulam, Kidangur, Poovatholi wards in Kottayam district; Anakkulam Nort, Kappipathal, Kanthallur, Manakad, Municipal office ward in Idukki; Nellad, Societyppad wards in Ernakulam; Padinjattumuri, Kolazhi North, Pooppathi Vadak, Chettuva in Thrissur; Nattukal, Kadukkakunnam East wards in Palakkad; Kalapara, Nariyattupara, Vattaparambu, Keezhchira, Koottayi Town wards in Malappuram; Varikuzhithazhom, Mandadu wards in Kozhikode; Kizhakkepalayodu ward in Kannur.