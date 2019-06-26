Fight towards acceptance: A documentary on trans community

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I have two daughters,” P V Shivaraman says, at his home in Vypeen, as he narrates the tale of his daughter Miya, then Nikhil, and the quest to find herself. Shivaraman along with his wife Janaki K K recounts Miya's childhood and takes one through the turbulent times in their child's life before Miya started living true to her identity. Miya left home when she was just 21. At 28, Miya now lives with her parents who are overjoyed at getting back their daughter. The documentary 'Ennodoppam' by P Abhijith chronicles the lives of trans woman Miya and trans man Ishaan K Shaan, telling the story through the eyes of their parents.

The 29-minute documentary which narrates the lives of two trans persons from the perspective of their parents was screened in the competition Short Documentary category at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). The short premiered at the festival and ahead of the screening, a visibly excited Abhijith spoke about how crucial it was for trans persons to be accepted by their family. “Acceptance at home is what the trans community needs. Once accepted, then they would not have to leave their homes and then societal acceptance is only a matter of time,” says Abhijith, a senior news photographer who has directed the documentary.

Abhijith who has been documenting trans people for more than a decade says that it was a picture Miya shared of hers along with her parents which struck the idea. “Now I feel the focus must be on ensuring they get accepted at home. Through my documentary, I am trying to reach out to the public so that more people will start accepting trans people at home,” he says. Over the years, Abhijith has also evolved, from being a person who was afraid of the trans community to being their advocate. “I became a filmmaker by accident. Over the past several years I have been tracking their lives,” says Abhijith. Minutes before the screening of the documentary, Miya reiterates how important it is to be accepted at home. “Acceptance back home is what trans persons want. I am happy now because my parents accept me. Since they love me for who I am, nothing else matters,” she says.