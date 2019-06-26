Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fight towards acceptance: A documentary on trans community

Abhijith who has been documenting trans people for more than a decade says that it was a picture Miya shared of hers along with her parents which struck the idea.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

P Abhijith, filmmaker, along with the crew of the short documentary 'Ennodoppam'  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: “I have two daughters,” P V Shivaraman says, at his home in Vypeen, as he narrates the tale of his daughter Miya, then Nikhil, and the quest to find herself. Shivaraman along with his wife Janaki K K recounts Miya's childhood and takes one through the turbulent times in their child's life before Miya started living true to her identity. Miya left home when she was just 21. At 28, Miya now lives with her parents who are overjoyed at getting back their daughter. The documentary 'Ennodoppam' by P Abhijith chronicles the lives of trans woman Miya and trans man Ishaan K Shaan, telling the story through the eyes of their parents.

The 29-minute documentary which narrates the lives of two trans persons from the perspective of their parents was screened in the competition Short Documentary category at the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK). The short premiered at the festival and ahead of the screening, a visibly excited Abhijith spoke about how crucial it was for trans persons to be accepted by their family. “Acceptance at home is what the trans community needs. Once accepted, then they would not have to leave their homes and then societal acceptance is only a matter of time,” says Abhijith, a senior news photographer who has directed the documentary.

Abhijith who has been documenting trans people for more than a decade says that it was a picture Miya shared of hers along with her parents which struck the idea. “Now I feel the focus must be on ensuring they get accepted at home. Through my documentary, I am trying to reach out to the public so that more people will start accepting trans people at home,” he says. Over the years, Abhijith has also evolved, from being a person who was afraid of the trans community to being their advocate. “I became a filmmaker by accident. Over the past several years I have been tracking their lives,” says Abhijith. Minutes before the screening of the documentary, Miya reiterates how important it is to be accepted at home. “Acceptance back home is what trans persons want. I am happy now because my parents accept me. Since they love me for who I am, nothing else matters,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IDSFFK transgenders
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp