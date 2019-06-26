Now, a documented garden with floristic diversity

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If you visit the Kerala Raj Bhavan and are inquisitive to know the name of a tree or garden species, you can avail the details by scanning the QR code stuck on it. Based on the study carried out by Akhilesh S V Nair, a research scholar and A Gangaprasad, assistant professor from University of Kerala, Karyavattom campus, about 183 species of trees under 137 genus(A biological classification of living organisms) were documented, out of which 65 species are endemic to India. The genus Ficus and Fabaceae has maximum representation with eight and 24 species, respectively. The second and third most represented genus are Terminalia and Bambusa with five and four species.

Plants from the Western Ghats include the Indian Copal Tree, Patta, Ayani and Kattucherru. The Yellow Palm falls in the ‘Nearly Threatened’ category. There are nine species in the ‘Vulnerable’ category which include Norfolk Island Pine, Malabar Rosewood ,Triangle Palm, Irumbagam, Jacaranda, Karavenga, Chandanam, Ashokam and Mahagony. Three species in the ‘Endangered’ category include Kambakam, Red Sandalwood and West Indian Mahogany. In the ‘Critically Endangered’ category is the Indian Copal tree. Visitors can scan the QR code labelled on each plant with their smart phones and obtain the necessary details which include photos, uses, flowering period, distribution, nativity and also the botanical characters of the plant species. The QR code gets translated to the specific URL of the website concerned with the flora of the Kerala Raj Bhavan. “Now that the plants are digitised, visitors can learn more about the floristic diversity on the premises.

With this, the Kerala Raj Bhavan becomes the first Raj Bhavan to get digitised flora,” said Akhilesh, who is pursuing his MSc Genetics and Plant Breeding from the Department of Botany, University of Kerala, Karyavattom campus and is also a research scholar. The entire data has been digitised by creating a blog. Those interested can assess the blog freely – ‘Trees of Kerala Raj Bhavan’; with the website link - https://tressofkeralarajbhavan. blogspot.com/. Those visiting the Kerala Raj Bhavan can scan the QR code present in the label of each plant, through the QR code scanner in their smart phones.