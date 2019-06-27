Certificates awarded for six-week course

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director-General of Police (Prisons) Rishiraj Singh stressed on the importance of sports coaches taking a proactive role in ensuring their trainees avoid the use of drugs for enhancing performance.

He was speaking at the certificate awarding ceremony of the six-week certificate course 2019 in Sports Coaching at SAI LNCPE here. The six-week certificate course is aimed at in-service physical education teachers, classroom teachers and departmental candidates.

This year, a total of 125 youngsters from different parts of the country and four from Nepal successfully completed the certificate course at the SAI LNCPE centre in four disciplines including athletics, swimming, taekwondo and volleyball.

Stalin Nagarajan M, SAI coach and course coordinator presented the course report.