Defunct streetlights raise concern over safety

The Technopark-Kazhakoottam bypass service road is the main walkway for employees to reach the Kazhakoottam Junction.

Published: 27th June 2019 06:58 AM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Technopark-Kazhakoottam bypass service road is the main walkway for employees to reach the Kazhakoottam Junction. The non-functional streetlights on stretches leading to the front and back gate of the IT hub put the safety of female employees working in night shifts at stake. Despite repeated complaints, steps have not been taken to repair them. Therefore, the techies have decided to meet the Mayor directly and discuss the problems faced by women employees. 

Although the city corporation had installed streetlights along the stretch near the back gate leading to Karyavattom and in front of the IT hub, most of them have become defunct. This makes it difficult for women employees to use this road during late hours. 

Addressing the issue, a woman IT employee had approached the Kazhakoottam Corporation office but they instructed her to write a request to the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor. In her request, she mentioned the urgency to erect more street lamps along the service road from the prepaid auto stand at the front gate to the Federal Bank ATM at Kazhakoottam. Mayor VK Prasanth had taken up the issue and more street lamps were installed along the stretch mentioned. But, streetlights in the other regions of the IT hub are yet to be repaired.

"We usually take the Technopark-Kazhakoottam service road after our night shifts. But the streetlights along the road were dysfunctional. After several complaints, although the street lamps were repaired, it had become defunct again. Moreover, we have noticed that the streetlights are usually switched off after 7 pm. The deserted road is a source of worry, " said a woman employee working in UST Global.

"As most female employees have accommodation facilities along the service road, it is a struggle for them to use the road after 7 pm,” said Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of the techies. 

The techies will be meeting the Mayor on Thursday. Mayor V K Prasanth said the chief minister had directed to install about 1,000 LED streetlights in the Technopark region. He said: "Efforts are being taken to repair the defunct streetlights at the front and back gate leading to Kazhakoottam. Some lights were damaged in the rain but it will be replaced soon."

