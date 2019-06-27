Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mohanlal, Asha Sharath to add colour to state media award function 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned actor Asha Sharath and team will stage “Devabhoomika”, a dance and musical performance at the Tagore Theatre on July 1. The performance is part of the function to distribute the Swadeshabhimani Kesari Award, State Media Award and State photography award. 

The 75-minute performance is dedicated to the people of Kerala who are on the path of survival after the floods, said an official release. Renowned director T K Rajeev Kumar is the creative director of the show. Music is by Ramesh Narayan. Actor Mohanlal renders the narration coordinating the entire show. The choreography is by Asha Sharath. 

There are 13 songs in the show. Of this, eight have been specially prepared for the show and five are famous Malayalam film songs. There will be a total of 40 dancers. Visuals will be played during the show. The songs were penned by Prabha Varma, Beeyar Prasad, Murukan Kattakkada, Gireesh Puliyoor, singers Sarath, Madhu Balakrishnan, Vidhu Prathap, Sudeep, Kottakkal Madhu, Rajalakshmi, Jyotsna, Madhusree and Bhavana Radhakrisnan.

The Information and Public Relations Department is presenting the show in association with the Loka Kerala Sabha.

Tributes to survivors

