'Operation Night Riders' apply brakes on inter-state buses

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Permit violations by inter-state bus operators detected after the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) launched 'Operation Night Riders' drive substantiates the slew of complaints filed by passengers. The Department has collected D10.5 lakh in fines for the past two months from the capital alone.

“As many as 285 vehicles were imposed with fines under permit violation category,” said Joshi K, regional transport officer, who is in charge of the operation in Thiruvananthapuram.

On April 24, the MVD launched 'Operation Night Riders' to put an end to norm violations by inter-state bus operators. The operation covered violations comprising buses collecting individual fares, tax arrears, transporting goods, tampering with speed governors and private booking agencies functioning without the Licensing of Agent for Passenger Ticketing(LAPT) licence.

In the wake of recent incidents where passengers were harassed and attacked on board a Kallada bus, the drive has been intensified. The mission has turned out to be a success with the department collecting more than Rs 2 crore from the drive.

The operators under All-India Tourist Omnibus (AITOB) operating in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were affected by the stringent checking.

In the state capital, widespread inspections were carried out. “Two vehicles were fined Rs 5,000 each under Section 192 for carrying goods without a permit,” said G Sugathan, motor vehicles inspector Kurumkutty check-post.

The MVD officials expressed their inability to take action to cancel the permit of private buses despite complaints from passengers, as the buses were registered in other states. However 'Operation Night Riders' was successful in restraining these operators. Many private bus owners and booking agencies were at the receiving end.

Ongoing strike

In the backdrop of the ongoing strike by inter-state operators with the association pressurising the government, Transport Minister A K Saseendran insisted the operation will continue. “Even if the number of KSRTC buses operating inter-state services has been increased, it cannot serve all commuters who depend on private buses. Therefore, it is yet to be decided whether the operation will continue for a longer period,” said an RTO official, on the condition of anonymity.

Around 90 intra-state buses and 293 inter-state buses have stopped services. "It has been three days since we began the protest but the government is not bothered," he said. There are violations but the rules framed decades ago must be modified according to the changing times," said Manoj Padikkal, president, Inter-state Bus Owners Association-Kerala(IBOA).