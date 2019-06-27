Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Panchayat offers to take over boat club

The boat club was formed to bring in more tourists to the venue of the famed Chirayinkeezhu Boat Race.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika I S 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Chirayinkeezhu Boat Club is on the verge of closing down, the local grama panchayat plans to give it a new lease of life by taking over its reigns from the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). 

The panchayat will take over the boat club as part of the Anchuthengu Kayal Vikasana Vinoda Sancharam project envisioned by the Anchuthengu Kayal Vinoda Sanchara Vikasana Sahakarana Sangham currently functioning as a cooperative society. 

"The place is ill-maintained. Apart from the boat club, we also have a children's park. We are planning to give it a facelift and take over the boat service from the DTPC. As part of this massive project comprising all panchayats in the Chirayinkeezhu taluk, we hope to bring in more tourists," said Deena S, Chirayinkeezhu panchayat president.

The DTPC has been forced to mull over the future of Chirayinkeezhu Boat Club as its monthly revenue has decreased to an amount as low as D5,000 when the salary expenses of the club staff alone amount close to D50,000. 

The boat club was formed to bring in more tourists to the venue of the famed Chirayinkeezhu Boat Race. However, distance from the main road and a lack of other attractions ensured that the project never picked up.  

There are two boats with the club - a speed boat and a safari boat. The speed boat fee is D600 for every ten minutes and D2,600 for an hour. With the safari boat, the fee is D600 for 20 minutes and D1,200 per hour.

"The club has a boat driver and two security staff. We pay them at our own expenses. The local self-government body was asked to find a marketing strategy to bring more tourists here. However, the fact is the place has nothing more to offer other than the boat services," said Bindu Moni S, DTPC secretary.

More attractions are required to increase tourist inflow. However, the land is owned by the local self-government and not the DTPC.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chirayinkeezhu Boat Club
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp