Panchayat offers to take over boat club

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Chirayinkeezhu Boat Club is on the verge of closing down, the local grama panchayat plans to give it a new lease of life by taking over its reigns from the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

The panchayat will take over the boat club as part of the Anchuthengu Kayal Vikasana Vinoda Sancharam project envisioned by the Anchuthengu Kayal Vinoda Sanchara Vikasana Sahakarana Sangham currently functioning as a cooperative society.

"The place is ill-maintained. Apart from the boat club, we also have a children's park. We are planning to give it a facelift and take over the boat service from the DTPC. As part of this massive project comprising all panchayats in the Chirayinkeezhu taluk, we hope to bring in more tourists," said Deena S, Chirayinkeezhu panchayat president.

The DTPC has been forced to mull over the future of Chirayinkeezhu Boat Club as its monthly revenue has decreased to an amount as low as D5,000 when the salary expenses of the club staff alone amount close to D50,000.

The boat club was formed to bring in more tourists to the venue of the famed Chirayinkeezhu Boat Race. However, distance from the main road and a lack of other attractions ensured that the project never picked up.

There are two boats with the club - a speed boat and a safari boat. The speed boat fee is D600 for every ten minutes and D2,600 for an hour. With the safari boat, the fee is D600 for 20 minutes and D1,200 per hour.



"The club has a boat driver and two security staff. We pay them at our own expenses. The local self-government body was asked to find a marketing strategy to bring more tourists here. However, the fact is the place has nothing more to offer other than the boat services," said Bindu Moni S, DTPC secretary.



More attractions are required to increase tourist inflow. However, the land is owned by the local self-government and not the DTPC.