UDF panel files complaint against Rural SP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police officers supporting the UDF panel in the elections to Thiruvananthapuram Police Service Co-operative Society have filed a complaint against Rural SP B Asokan for intervening in the election process.

In a complaint to the state police chief, the police officers alleged that the SP allocated election duty to them with the intention of manipulating the result. The election to the Police Service Co-operative Society is to be held on Thursday. The buildup to the election has been rife with violence as groups supporting LDF and UDF clashed over the distribution of election identity cards. It led to departmental action against 14 police officers.