A library which caters to the visually-impaired

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the newly-opened Braille wing at the Kerala State Central library, the visually-impaired can now read books in Braille and listen to audio versions of the latest editions. The wing has 253 books in Braille.

Touted to be the second Braille library in the state, the Braille wing has been set up in the newly-constructed three-storeyed building adjacent to the main library. “We lack ample space for many Braille books. Therefore, we are considering more books in their audio format in languages including English, Hindi and malayalam," said PK Sobhana, the state librarian.

The State Central library has joined hands with various organisations such as the Dehradun-based National Institute for the Visually Handicapped and the Kerala Blind Association to contribute for the library. “Both these organisations have promised to contribute about 1,000 Braille books and audiobooks,” said Sobhana. "More such libraries should be set up. Human libraries with stories and coversations should also be encouraged to update the visually-impaired community," said Ashokan P U, librarian-in-charge, Braille wing.