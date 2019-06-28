Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A library which caters to the visually-impaired

With the newly-opened Braille wing at the Kerala State Central library, the visually-impaired can now read books in Braille and listen to audio versions of the latest editions.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the newly-opened Braille wing at the Kerala State Central library, the visually-impaired can now read books in Braille and listen to audio versions of the latest editions. The wing has 253 books in Braille.

Touted to be the second Braille library in the state, the Braille wing has been set up in the newly-constructed three-storeyed building adjacent to the main library. “We lack ample space for many Braille books. Therefore, we are considering more books in their audio format in languages including English, Hindi and malayalam," said PK Sobhana, the state librarian.

The State Central library has joined hands with various organisations such as the Dehradun-based National Institute for the Visually Handicapped and the Kerala Blind Association to contribute for the library. “Both these organisations have promised to contribute about 1,000 Braille books and audiobooks,” said Sobhana. "More such libraries should be set up. Human libraries with stories and coversations should also be encouraged to update the visually-impaired community," said Ashokan P U, librarian-in-charge, Braille wing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
visually-impaired Kerala State Central library Braille wing
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp