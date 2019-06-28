Abandoned kalaripayattu centre, now den of anti-social elements

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirty years ago, the Tourism and Sports Departments envisioned a project at Poovar Pozhikkara beach to promote ‘kalaripayattu’, which has deep roots in the region, among tourists. A building made of granite was constructed for this purpose. However, it now sits like a spooky mansion here.

While the building is gradually losing its sheen, it has become a centre of anti-social elements ensuring that tourists and local residents stay away from it after sunset. The beach police station sits on the same line, not so far from the building. But the residents lament that the presence of the station doesn’t help. The absence of street lights on the stretch leading from Poovar to Pozhikkara beach only encouraged this for long. Recently, a few lamp posts were installed and a high mast light is also now in the plans. This, however, will not put an end to the problems here.

“We are looking at projects which can be done by the panchayat to promote tourism here. We have a plan in the beginning stages where we are hoping to involve Kudumbashree to revive the place. However, there is a long way to go. We need to find the fund. And the fitness of the building after so many years is also in question,” said Jisthi Maideen Pilla, vice president of Poovar panchayat.

Meanwhile, a request to hand over the place to the police is also in place. “The building is now in the name of the secretary of the panchayat and we are not sure if it can be used for any other purpose than tourism promotion. We will also look into the possibilities here. We have sent a request to the Tourism Department with our plans for the place,” he added.