Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chetan Bhagat’s Bharat

 Chetan Bhagat swaps plotlines for real problems in his latest release, India Positive

Published: 28th June 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Noted writer Chetan Bhagat. (File |EPS)

By Sonali Shenoy
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chetan Bhagat is a man with a plan — for the whole country, by the looks of his latest release: India Positive. A collection of new essays and selected columns that work as a manifesto change, the author has covered everything from education to employment to equality. Over a decade after his debut with Five Point Someone, the author looks back at the common thread through several of his works, in terms of narratives that reflect present-day national issues. And also, does he want to get into politics? In a candid chat, the 45-year-old touches upon all of that, as well as the economy, how to stay motivated and fatherhood.India Positive, priced at D225, was published by Westland Books.

You said recently in an interview, ‘all fiction novels are about national issues’. Could you elaborate?
Yes, if you notice any of my books, like Five Point Someone was about the education system, 2 States was about the North-South divide, The Girl in Room 105 was about Kashmir and so on, every book of mine definitely touches about an issue that affects the country today.

Now that you have a book of essays, would you say that non-fiction is a more impactful form to discuss the very same issues?
I think both forms can be impactful, but there are just too many issues in India to write a fiction novel about everything. A non-fiction article helps me touch on a lot of the country’s problems and can stick to the issue and don’t have to worry about weaving an interesting plot around it.

Would you consider consciously combining the two — fiction and a relevant issue — like say women’s safety, LGBTQ or politics? Would a timely marriage of the two spur on more change?
I have been doing exactly that for years, though I haven’t touched on LGBTQ issues yet. I just don’t know the issues involved well enough to have a take on it.  

Today, a large number of citizen opinions about problems tend to be negative and critical without making much action toward change. Does India Positive seek to turn that around with its messages and how?
I try to be a solution-oriented, practical person, even if that means my solutions are simplistic. I even get mocked for it sometimes, as in who am I to suggest solutions. I guess if others can criticise and point out problems, I can be positive and suggest solutions too.

We noticed that one of the topics you have covered is how to create a more equal society. Could you walk us through your thoughts on that?
Well, you would have to read the essay for that, but I guess we have to work towards a ‘level playing field’ concept as a nation. Equal to me, simply means equal opportunity to strive and do well, not necessarily a communist style equal rewards for all.

What’s the biggest burning issue in your opinion — that once solved — will by default solve a number
of others?
There is no one burning issue, but I think we are so poor as a nation that we have to grow the economy at a much faster rate than now and that might solve a lot of our problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chetan Bhagat
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp