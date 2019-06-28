Chetan Bhagat’s Bharat

Sonali Shenoy By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chetan Bhagat is a man with a plan — for the whole country, by the looks of his latest release: India Positive. A collection of new essays and selected columns that work as a manifesto change, the author has covered everything from education to employment to equality. Over a decade after his debut with Five Point Someone, the author looks back at the common thread through several of his works, in terms of narratives that reflect present-day national issues. And also, does he want to get into politics? In a candid chat, the 45-year-old touches upon all of that, as well as the economy, how to stay motivated and fatherhood.India Positive, priced at D225, was published by Westland Books.

You said recently in an interview, ‘all fiction novels are about national issues’. Could you elaborate?

Yes, if you notice any of my books, like Five Point Someone was about the education system, 2 States was about the North-South divide, The Girl in Room 105 was about Kashmir and so on, every book of mine definitely touches about an issue that affects the country today.

Now that you have a book of essays, would you say that non-fiction is a more impactful form to discuss the very same issues?

I think both forms can be impactful, but there are just too many issues in India to write a fiction novel about everything. A non-fiction article helps me touch on a lot of the country’s problems and can stick to the issue and don’t have to worry about weaving an interesting plot around it.

Would you consider consciously combining the two — fiction and a relevant issue — like say women’s safety, LGBTQ or politics? Would a timely marriage of the two spur on more change?

I have been doing exactly that for years, though I haven’t touched on LGBTQ issues yet. I just don’t know the issues involved well enough to have a take on it.

Today, a large number of citizen opinions about problems tend to be negative and critical without making much action toward change. Does India Positive seek to turn that around with its messages and how?

I try to be a solution-oriented, practical person, even if that means my solutions are simplistic. I even get mocked for it sometimes, as in who am I to suggest solutions. I guess if others can criticise and point out problems, I can be positive and suggest solutions too.

We noticed that one of the topics you have covered is how to create a more equal society. Could you walk us through your thoughts on that?

Well, you would have to read the essay for that, but I guess we have to work towards a ‘level playing field’ concept as a nation. Equal to me, simply means equal opportunity to strive and do well, not necessarily a communist style equal rewards for all.

What’s the biggest burning issue in your opinion — that once solved — will by default solve a number

of others?

There is no one burning issue, but I think we are so poor as a nation that we have to grow the economy at a much faster rate than now and that might solve a lot of our problems.