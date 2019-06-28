CPM yet to learn its lessons: VM Sudheeran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former KPCC chief VM Sudheeran said the CPM has not yet learned any lessons even after suffering electoral drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

“LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan’s statement that ‘Muslim extremists’ had objected to the land acquisition in NH expansion is a testimony to that,” he said.

Sudheeran said people have protested against the unscientific acquisition of land in densely populated areas. But the state responded with brute force. Cutting across caste, creed or religion, people from walks of life took part in the agitation. The CPM was trying to get into Narendra Modi’s good books by evoking the bogey of ‘Muslim extremism’, he said.

Sudheeran said Vijayaraghavan’s statement also shows that the CPM leadership does not know the actual issues faced by the people of the state. Instead of correcting the party’s course, CPM is committing more errors, he said.