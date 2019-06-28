East Fort foot overbridge work likely to start soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-awaited foot overbridge in East Fort might soon be a reality. According to Corporation officials, the project’s foundation stone laying ceremony will be held in the first week of July.

As per the design, the foot overbridge will be L-shaped. One end will start from Gandhi Park to Attakulangara Central School and the other from the bus stand towards the fort. It will have lifts on Gandhi park side as well as before school. At a time, 10 people can use the lifts.



“Once the foundation stone is laid, the foot overbridge is expected to be completed in six months. There will be three exits to help pedestrians,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The project will be implemented by Sun Infrastructure which will bear the entire cost as part of a zero-investment project jointly with the city Corporation.

However, they will retain a right to advertise on the structure. The foot overbridge was found as a solution to accidents and deaths here while crossing roads.

Many pedestrians have died on the stretch in recent times. Earlier, delay in sanctioning permits from various departments dragged the project as the site of the project falls under heritage zones.