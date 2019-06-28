Pending dues to flood victims before July 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under criticism from various corners over pending benefits to the flood-hit, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday directed the District Collectors to distribute benefits to deserving applicants before July 20.

Regarding the delay in issuing clearance to various projects, Pinarayi directed the collectors to convene a meeting of local body secretaries before July 6 to dispose of the applications awaiting various clearances. The collectors should call a meeting of panchayat and corporation secretaries to look into the applications for construction approval and clearance from local bodies, he said.

Addressing a video conferencing with the collectors on Thursday, he directed that the committees for single-window clearance in local bodies should look into pending applications. The proceedings in this regard should be completed by July itself.

In the wake of recent criticism in the assembly over delay in distributing relief to the flood-hit, the government has initiated major steps. The collectors have been directed to distribute benefits to the flood-hit in public functions. The government will present details of the compensation distributed to beneficiaries at these meetings.

‘Settle appeals before June 30’

All appeals received before March 31 should be settled. The date of filing appeals has been extended to June 30. Appeals received after March 31 should be sent to offices concerned after primary verification. There should be enough measures to ensure that deserving people are included in the list, he said.

The chief minister asked the collectors to personally look into the construction of houses for the beneficiaries. The construction of some houses which are completely damaged is yet to be completed. As many as 93 pc of houses, being built in the first phase of Life Mission, has been completed. Those projects pending due to technical issues should be completed before Onam. The collectors should intervene to speed up clearances for houses being built for those having land. He also urged the collectors to review the progress of projects being implemented through the KIIFB.

Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Revenue Principal Secretary V Venu, Chief Minister’s principal secretary V S Senthil, Chief Minister’s secretary M Sivasankar, Life Mission CEO U V Jose, Land Revenue Commissioner C A Latha and Disaster Management Authority secretary Sekhar Kuriakose attended.

Key decisions

All appeals received before March 31 should be settled

The date of filing appeals has been extended to June 30

The collectors should intervene to speed up the process