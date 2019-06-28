Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Resurrection of Indie rock

This Sunday, gear up to do some headbanging as some of the best Indie bands perform in the city.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Band Collective Conscious during the previous edition of Deliverance

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Sunday, gear up to do some headbanging as some of the best Indie bands perform in the city. A lineup featuring an illustrious set of rock and metal bands will perform at ‘Deliverance 2019’, a music show organised by a few youngsters in the city. As many as five independent bands will perform with their original collection. The festival will feature varied genres such as classic and instrumental rock, thrash and doom metal.

Deliverance has been envisaged as a platform which will celebrate independent musicians and also inspire more youngsters to make music. “There was a time when the Western music scene in the city was very alive. There were many bands and musicians who came up with original songs a few decades ago. But now, the scene has changed. Although there is a dedicated crowd for Western music, the music scene in the city is dominated by commercial music. We are trying to enliven the music culture. By bringing the best of the independent musicians, we also try to inspire young musicians to make original music,” says Harish V, one of the organisers of the festival. The second edition of the music fest will bring established bands from outside the state such as the Primal Abuse (Hyderabad), SteelRush (Mumbai) and DIRGE (Mumbai). Two Kerala-based bands Olam (Kochi) and Aerial Machine (Thiruvananthapuram) will perform at the festival. “It is for the first time that some of these bands will be performing in the state. The concept is to introduce talented bands and also inspire music enthusiasts to take up music,” says Harish.

Deliverance is the brainchild of Rahul Raj, a school teacher based in the city. When Rahul discussed the idea with Harish, he took to it instantly. Another friend Jerish Alan who is also a musician joined and thus Deliverance had its first edition last year. “We hope to develop this in the lines of an annual festival and feature more independent bands. We don’t have any bands from the previous edition on the roster and so the audience can expect something new,” says Harish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp