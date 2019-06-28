Resurrection of Indie rock

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Sunday, gear up to do some headbanging as some of the best Indie bands perform in the city. A lineup featuring an illustrious set of rock and metal bands will perform at ‘Deliverance 2019’, a music show organised by a few youngsters in the city. As many as five independent bands will perform with their original collection. The festival will feature varied genres such as classic and instrumental rock, thrash and doom metal.

Deliverance has been envisaged as a platform which will celebrate independent musicians and also inspire more youngsters to make music. “There was a time when the Western music scene in the city was very alive. There were many bands and musicians who came up with original songs a few decades ago. But now, the scene has changed. Although there is a dedicated crowd for Western music, the music scene in the city is dominated by commercial music. We are trying to enliven the music culture. By bringing the best of the independent musicians, we also try to inspire young musicians to make original music,” says Harish V, one of the organisers of the festival. The second edition of the music fest will bring established bands from outside the state such as the Primal Abuse (Hyderabad), SteelRush (Mumbai) and DIRGE (Mumbai). Two Kerala-based bands Olam (Kochi) and Aerial Machine (Thiruvananthapuram) will perform at the festival. “It is for the first time that some of these bands will be performing in the state. The concept is to introduce talented bands and also inspire music enthusiasts to take up music,” says Harish.

Deliverance is the brainchild of Rahul Raj, a school teacher based in the city. When Rahul discussed the idea with Harish, he took to it instantly. Another friend Jerish Alan who is also a musician joined and thus Deliverance had its first edition last year. “We hope to develop this in the lines of an annual festival and feature more independent bands. We don’t have any bands from the previous edition on the roster and so the audience can expect something new,” says Harish.