Seawall a boon or bane?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction of the double-layered seawall and Valiyathura pier is underway to thwart sea erosion before the rough sea season peaks. But Friends of Marine Life (FML), a non-governmental organisation, has voiced its concerns about the construction. They said the unscientific construction of the wall will neither stand the test of time nor will it resolve current issues.

According to FML, the wall adjacent to the Directorate of Ports near the Valiyathura sea bridge does not follow Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. According to Robert Panipilla, FML founding director, a feasibility study should have been conducted based on the CRZ norms, along with the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority's sanction and a meeting with stakeholders. But these have not taken place before the work began. "The double-layered seawall will result in sea erosion to a greater extent. There are chances of the water gushing towards the Valiyathura sea bridge's northern side, which has a football ground. Moreover, the wall is constructed using breakwater blocks and not concrete blocks which are generally used for constructing seawalls," he said.

Although the NGO has raised the issue before the Harbour Engineering Department, the authorities said they received the required sanctions. They also added that the destruction of the signal station next to the Directorate of Ports prompted them to construct the seawall in front of it.

“The signal station was destroyed by the rough sea years ago and the seawall is being constructed in front of the Directorate of Ports. This proves that the wall is solely constructed to protect their buildings. None of the CRZ guidelines has been followed. This will lead to severe ecological impact," Robert said.

While Harbour Engineering Department officials were unavailable for comments, S Venkatesapathy, Director of Ports, said he was unaware about the issue.

CRZ Guidelines not followed

