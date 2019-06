Special train from Kochuveli to Krishnarajapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To clear the extra rush, a special train will be operated from Kochuveli to Krishnarajapuram. Train No 06530 Kochuveli – Krishnarajapuram special train will leave Kochuveli at 6:05 pm on Friday and reach Krishnarajapuram in Bengaluru at 10:50 am the next day.



Composition: Sleeper Class – 16, General Second Class – 2 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches. Stoppages: Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrisur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Bangarapet.

Train No 07115 Hyderabad – Kochuveli weekly special train will leave Hyderabad at 9 pm on Saturdays from July 6 to August 31 and reach Kochuveli at 3.20 am on Mondays.

Train No 07116 Kochuveli – Hyderabad weekly special train will leave Kochuveli at 7.45 am on Mondays from July 8 to October 2 and reach Hyderabad at 2 pm on Tuesdays.

Besides, Train No 07117 Hyderabad – Ernakulam Junction weekly special train will leave Hyderabad at 12.50 pm on Wednesdays from July 3 to August 28 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 5.30 pm on Thursdays.

Train No.07118 Ernakulam Jn. – Hyderabad weekly special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 9.30 pm on Thursdays from July 4 to August 29 and reach Hyderabad at 10.55 pm on Fridays.