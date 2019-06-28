Abhinand S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Government Higher Secondary School for Girls Cotton Hill has embraced the Miyawaki method of afforestation wherein the school is creating a micro-forest on its premises. Founded by Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist and plant ecologist, in the Miyawaki method of afforestation, saplings grow 10 times faster and the forest becomes 30 times denser in a short span of time. A Miyawaki forest is the answer to concrete jungles. "We are creating a small forest using varieties of plants," says Carolin Joseph, coordinator, Student Police Cadet (SPC).

Eighty-eight members of the SPC participated in the project. A small area beside the Higher Secondary School building was cleared of plastic waste to create a Miyawaki forest. "We came across the Miyawaki project on the interne and researched accordingly to create one on our premises," says Carolin. The school had tried to implement a project called 'One Tree' in which varieties of saplings were to be planted.



However, it did not materialise due to space constraints. This made the students consider the Miyawaki project. "We were unsure how the project could be implemented in a limited space but the teachers guided us with necessary information," says Gopika, senior cadet.