Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Padmanabhapuram Palace video tour, a huge hit

The 16th-century wooden palace which towers with its architectural brilliance and historical significance is one of the most visited places on the tourism map.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Padmanabhapuram Palace

Padmanabhapuram Palace

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On June 1, Anurag Pandey from Ajmer visited the Padmanabhapuram Palace at Thuckalay, which is 58 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram, with his 18-year-old differently-abled son Kovil Pandey. “Yours (sic) arrangement for handicap (sic) through video is very excellent and thankful for this facility,” he wrote.

The 16th-century wooden palace which towers with its architectural brilliance and historical significance is one of the most visited places on the tourism map. However, the palace with its steep stairs quite often is unapproachable for the differently-abled. For the past ten months, however, a new facility by the Department of Archeology has garnered a huge response from the differently-abled community.

It enables them to experience the palace in a digital manner. A video tour lets them experience the grandeur of the palace in its true essence. What once remained a far-fetched dream for the differently-abled has come true with this video tour.

For long, officers at the palace had seen the same scene played out before them when the differently-abled who arrived at the palace stayed back, while their companions explored the palace. The centuries-old construction style of the palace made it impossible for them to climb the steep stairs and experience the palace.

“I have seen the dejection and sadness on their faces. There are 15 sets of steep stairs which are inaccessible to them. The video tour has been arranged as part of the government's policy to make museums and other public spaces accessible to the differently-abled," said Ajith Kumar CS, officer-in-charge of the palace.

A collection of 36 videos featuring several aspects of the palace is screened at the visitor amenities centre. Replete with voice-over and subtitles, the videos let one experience the 35 galleries of the palace. The videos have been developed by city-based firm Invis Multimedia, the IT solution provider of the Department of Archeology, and are made in four languages such as English, Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil.

“It takes at least an hour to see the palace. Considering the nature of the palace, any additional construction is not possible to aid the differently-abled,” said Ajith. The palace is also equipped with facilities for differently-abled such as a ramp, a separate parking area and wheelchairs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padmanabhapuram Palace Thiruvananthapuram
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp