UDF panel wins in Police Co-op Society elections

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pro-UDF panel has won all the seats in the Police Co-operative Society elections. The panel led by G R Ajith, former state general secretary of the Kerala Police Association defeated the pro-LDF panel.

The panel led by Ajith secured 60% of the 4200 votes polled. All the members of the pro-ruling front panel including the association state president TS Byju were defeated.

Ajith secured the maximum votes. It may be noted that in 2017 this committee was dissolved by the Co-operative department and kept under administrator rule. Elections, after a year and a half, had voted back the same committee.