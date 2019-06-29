Bank to brief expats on rehab options

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indian Overseas Bank is organising a programme to familiarise rehabilitation initiatives for expats by Norka Roots at King's auditorium at Varkala here on July 9. The expats returned from foreign countries would be familiarised with various self-employment programmes. Those eligible will be given on-the-spot loans.

The Centre for Management Development (CMD), a government management training institute, will provide guidance to future entrepreneurs. Those willing to participate in the programme shall register their names through Norka website (www.norkaroots.org). For more details, contact CMD help desk (0471-2329738), Norka Roots (1800 425 3939, 00918802012345, 0471-2770581).