Corporation to collect biomedical and cloth waste on Saturday

Biomedical waste and cloth waste will be collected on Saturday as part of the  'Ente Nagaram Sundara Nagaram' programme initiated by the City Corporation.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Biomedical waste and cloth waste will be collected on Saturday as part of the  'Ente Nagaram Sundara Nagaram' programme initiated by the City Corporation. The biomedical waste collection will be carried under 'Programme for Removal of Unused Drugs' (PROUD), which is jointly organised by Drugs Control Department, All Kerala Chemists and Drugs Association (AKCDA) and the Corporation.

The collection drive will be held from 8 am to noon at material recovery centres and special collection centres in the city. Expired and unused medicines, tablets, creams, insulin, used syringes, old and used clothes will be collected. Medical waste and cloth waste should be handed over separately. Locations of material recovery centres are available in the Smart Trivandrum app, which can be downloaded from Google Playstore. 

Special collection centres  
Near ward committee office, Kazhakoottam 
Near petrol pump in Sreekaryam
Near health inspector's office in Kadakampally
Near YMA in Chacka, Vanchiyoor Junction
Putharikkandam ground
Near Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering, Pappanamcode, Pipinmoodu Junction

Biomedical waste
Water Crisis
