Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Loos can wait, Padmanabha temple busy with office renovation

There are just four old toilets with damaged roofing;  new complex with 24 units yet to be opened; temple administrative office being revamped for second time in six months

Published: 29th June 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the pilgrim amenities as part of the Swadesh Darshan project at Sree Padmanabhaswami temple, hundreds of devotees are badly hit by the lack of toilet facilities.There are just four old toilets with damaged roofing for devotees at present. They are situated in an old building. A part of the building was pulled down for constructing a new toilet complex. The new complex with 24 units, built as part of the I75.88-crore Swadesh Darshan project, is yet to be opened to the public.    

A few other amenities as part of the project such as a cafeteria, handicrafts emporium and resting facilities are either halfway through or non-starters. Temple executive officer V Ratheesan said some finishing works delayed the opening of the new toilet complex. The facility would be thrown open to the public on Saturday, he said. 

Meanwhile, the temple employees’ union has found fault with the management’s prioritisation of works and wastage of money. The temple administrative office is being revamped for the second time in six months. “In January, the office was shifted to the Ulsavamadom building after spending lakhs of rupees for flooring and furniture. Now, teakwood panelling is done on top of the vitrified tiles. The wooden flooring would cost a hefty sum,” said an office-bearer of the union. 

Ratheesan said the teakwood panelling was being done at the VIP lounge situated in the Ulsavamadom building. “It is not a waste of money since a smooth flooring is required for wooden panelling. While the first revamp was done with the temple fund, the Swadesh Darshan fund was utilised for wooden panelling,” he said.

“The executive officer’s claim is a half-truth. Panelling work was first done at the administrative office and now they are extending it to the VIP lounge. This is a wastage of money at a time when the temple is seeking private sponsorship for renovation of the sanctum sanctorum and flag mast,” the union representative said.    On January 10, four days ahead of the project launch by Modi, Express had reported that the inauguration function was organised in haste and most of the works would take months to be completed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padmanabha temple
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp