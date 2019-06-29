Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

National Institute of Speech and Hearing awaits varsity status

 The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in the state capital may soon get state varsity status.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) in the state capital may soon get state varsity status. The state government has begun exploring the options to elevate the city institute to a state university. The move comes in the wake of delay from the Union government in granting university status to the city institute. 

Responding to questions from legislators V K Ibrahim Kunju, M Ummer, Manjalamkuzhi Ali and N Shamsudeen on the proposed move to elevate NISH to a national university, Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja informed the Assembly that efforts in this regard are currently on. There was a proposal in the 2015-16 union budget to elevate NISH to a national university.

In November 2018, the state government had sent a letter to the Union ministry of Social Justice seeking to implement the same. However the government is yet to receive a response. In this backdrop, the state government has started exploring the possibilities of upgrading NISH to a university under the state government, the minister said. 

Shailaja further mentioned that the state government had evinced interest in the Union Government's proposal. "The Centre in its response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, has stated that the national university is likely to be set up in the north-eastern region. However official intimation is yet to be received," the minister said in a written reply to the Assembly. An autonomous organisation which is registered as a society by the Social Justice Department, NISH offers a host of programmes for enabling individuals with disabilities. 

G Vijayaraghavan, founder and former honorary director of the institution, said the state government's decision to elevate it as a state university was a welcome move."Upgradation of NISH as a state university can help in creating professional support for those with disability. Also it will offer a platform for higher education opportunities for individuals with disabilities. The university will work in a two-fold manner," said Vijayaraghavan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Institute of Speech and Hearing
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp