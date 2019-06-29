‘Operation Ujala’ exposes graft in transport offices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Statewide surprise raids conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on a total of 66 regional and joint regional transport offices (RTO) have unearthed widespread corruption and illegal practices. Held under the moniker ‘Operation Ujala’, the drive found that officers in various RTOs collected huge sums of cash for vehicle registration and driving tests via various agents.

In Alappuzha, VACB sleuths caught several agents with money from the Kayamkulam, Chengannur, Cherthala and Mavelikkara RTOs. Five agents were apprehended from Kayamkulam RTO alone. Sleuths recovered Rs 40,000 from their possession.

The raid at Kottayam RTO found officers indulging in corrupt practices and showing apathy in releasing certificates and licences. The regional transport officer had also failed to act on eight notices sent to cancel driving licences of people caught drink driving, it was found. The raids began simultaneously at 3 pm at various RTOs and were led by respective Vigilance SPs. It is expected the inspections at some places would continue till midnight.