Thiruvananthapuram police launch drive against parking of cars on footpath

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police on Friday started cracking down on illegal parking of vehicles, especially encroaching on footpaths, in busy places like the Thiruvananthapuram zoo and museum on Friday. Owners of such vehicles are being fined as a deterrent measure. Vehicle owners say they are forced to park on footpaths because of inadequate parking spaces in the city.

“We conduct regular inspections to ensure there is no illegal parking of vehicles. Fines are being imposed on owners if the vehicles are parked covering the entire footpath, obstructing pedestrian movement. The attempt is to make the pathway available for pedestrians,” said Sanjaykumar Gurudin, Additional Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram.

He also said as the city lacks adequate parking spaces and in places where there are no footpaths such as near the Women's College, Vazhuthacaud, traffic cones have been placed marking parking spaces as a temporary arrangement.Parking difficulties have been raised by vehicle owners along the Kowdiar-Pattom Road, Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam Road and Plammoodu-Kesavadasapuram stretch, which are commercial hubs of the city.

The station house officers have been asked to keep a tab on the vehicles parked for hours on roads and footpaths and note down their registration numbers. Also, the City Traffic Police are also on a mission to take action against illegal parking.

“We will take action against those who park their vehicles in the no-parking zones and those parking vehicles on footpaths obstructing the path of pedestrians,” said a traffic police officer.A few weeks ago, the city police conducted a drive to take stringent measures against night-time food outlets (thattukada) that had encroached on footpaths obstructing pedestrian movement. Display boards placed on footpaths by them were also removed.