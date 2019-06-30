Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Draft national edu policy will ignore regional diversities’

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Saturday said the draft National Education Policy, formulated by the Centre, would create an imbalance in the higher education sector.

Published: 30th June 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel on Saturday said the draft National Education Policy, formulated by the Centre, would create an imbalance in the higher education sector. He was speaking after inaugurating the national conference on draft education policy, organised by Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) here. “This policy will introduce a unified education system in the country ignoring regional diversities. There is a need to study the merits and demerits of the policy in detail,” Jaleel said.     

The policy would also eliminate affiliated college system in the future and result in forming large campuses by merging smaller institutions, Minister said. “The policy clearly defines that a model campus should be situated on a 2000-acre campus which can accommodate at least 5,000 students. Apprehensions have also been raised regarding the powers which will be vested to managements to decide fee structure in colleges under the new policy,” Jaleel said. 

Experts pointed out amendments which needed to be made to the policy before it is implemented. According to them, the draft policy lacks vision in its current form and needs to be revisited as it fails to point out problems faced by the education sector. General education secretary Usha Titus and former Kerala University vice-chancellor M Iqbal also spoke.

TAGS
KT Jaleel National Education Policy
