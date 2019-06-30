Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala startups grab attention at Singapore innovation festival  

Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, KSUM’s business development manager, led the delegation at the event.

Published: 30th June 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as eight startups led by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have scaled up their business to the international market by pitching their ideas and products at Southeast Asia’s largest innovation festival in Singapore.

A few of them also received invitations from other countries to introduce their products there. So far, KSUM has taken close to 120 startups to international destinations, enabling them to establish global market presence . 

India was represented by startups from the state at the Innovfest Unbound 2019, a premier event that showcases Asia’s most innovative developments. These startups showcased their products at the two-day event, which concluded on Friday, and impressed most of the participants. Over 15,000 entrepreneurs, brands, corporates, investors and tech startups from 100-plus countries took part in the fest. The event was meant to connect brands and corporations with disruptive technology to fuel their innovation and growth. Participants interacted and shared new ideas apart from building partnerships and celebrating digital disruption at the event. 

The startups to receive applause were Agrima Infotech, Resfeber Infosolutions, Ignitarium, Indograce Ecommerce, Alcodex Technologies, TutorComp Infotech India, Caspar Technologies, and FreelanceTeams. Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, KSUM’s business development manager, led the delegation at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singapore innovation festival Kerala Startup Mission Startup
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp