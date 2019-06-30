Kerala startups grab attention at Singapore innovation festival  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as eight startups led by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) have scaled up their business to the international market by pitching their ideas and products at Southeast Asia’s largest innovation festival in Singapore.

A few of them also received invitations from other countries to introduce their products there. So far, KSUM has taken close to 120 startups to international destinations, enabling them to establish global market presence .

India was represented by startups from the state at the Innovfest Unbound 2019, a premier event that showcases Asia’s most innovative developments. These startups showcased their products at the two-day event, which concluded on Friday, and impressed most of the participants. Over 15,000 entrepreneurs, brands, corporates, investors and tech startups from 100-plus countries took part in the fest. The event was meant to connect brands and corporations with disruptive technology to fuel their innovation and growth. Participants interacted and shared new ideas apart from building partnerships and celebrating digital disruption at the event.

The startups to receive applause were Agrima Infotech, Resfeber Infosolutions, Ignitarium, Indograce Ecommerce, Alcodex Technologies, TutorComp Infotech India, Caspar Technologies, and FreelanceTeams. Ashok Kurian Panjikaran, KSUM’s business development manager, led the delegation at the event.