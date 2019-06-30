KSDP to export drugs to eight countries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KSDP) can now export its medicines. It has secured the licence to do so. Eight countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa will be its first importers.

The export licence is a shot in the arm for the drug company that has been looking to widen its market base in the wake of increased production. In the last financial year, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) had produced medicines worth Rs 58.37 crore and earned a profit of Rs 2.75 crores.

KSDP is also planning to increase its Kerala sales. Currently, they provide 62 percent of the medicines required by Kerala Medical Service Corporation Limited (KMSCL). The company also expects to benefit from the proposed amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (1945) being planned by the Ministry of Health as it will open the market. KSDP expects to capitalise on this and hope to completely meet KMSCL demand in future.

Recent measures by KSDP have also played a role in the successful run of the PSU. In 2017-18, a new beta lactum injection plant was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore. In 2018-19, a plant to make no beta lactum lab was also built with a budget of Rs 32.15 crore. KSDP medicines are also supplied to government hospitals, states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Karnataka and schemes like Oushadi, ESI and Karunya.