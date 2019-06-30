Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSDP to export drugs to eight countries

 Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KSDP) can now export its medicines.

Published: 30th June 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KSDP) can now export its medicines. It has secured the licence to do so. Eight countries including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and South Africa will be its first importers. 

The export licence is a shot in the arm for the drug company that has been looking to widen its market base in the wake of increased production. In the last financial year, the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) had produced medicines worth Rs 58.37 crore and earned a profit of Rs 2.75 crores. 

KSDP is also planning to increase its Kerala sales. Currently, they provide 62 percent of the medicines required by Kerala Medical Service Corporation Limited (KMSCL). The company also expects to benefit from the proposed amendment to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (1945) being planned by the Ministry of Health as it will open the market. KSDP expects to capitalise on this and hope to completely meet KMSCL demand in future. 

Recent measures by KSDP have also played a role in the successful run of the PSU. In 2017-18, a new beta lactum injection plant was made with a budget of Rs 10 crore. In 2018-19, a plant to make no beta lactum lab was also built with a budget of Rs 32.15 crore. KSDP medicines are also supplied to government hospitals, states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Karnataka and schemes like Oushadi, ESI and Karunya.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSDP
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp