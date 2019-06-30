Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Opposition sees red over proposed modern abattoir

Doubts were raised about the decision to give 50% of tender amount as mobilisation advance to a company without prior expertise

Published: 30th June 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Corporation council meeting on Saturday saw the Opposition raising doubts about the proposed slaughterhouse project in Kunnukuzhi. The point of contention was the Corporation’s decision to give 50 per cent of tender amount as mobilisation advance to Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering company (KEL) that was awarded the tender for H 9.58 crore. 

As of now, the Corporation is planning to give half of the total tender amount and the other half after the machines are installed. A one-year maintenance clause will also be added in the agreement. “The abattoir is a promise we made to the people. It should be completed. However, KEL does not have any prior experience in the sector. The Corporation had called for pre-qualification bidders. Now, they are being given half the amount. This cannot be accepted,” said K Anilkumar, BJP councillor. Councillors also demanded a detailed report and a power point presentation regarding the details of the project and its execution.

Meanwhile, Congress councillor D Anilkumar said they had doubts about the possibility of finishing the project in the proposed one-year period. However, Mayor V K Prasanth asserted that the Corporation will move forward with the decision and finish the abattoir within the proposed time period.“KEL is a Public Sector Undertaking by the state government. They have their own experts and we have seen many of the bodies undertaking projects in which they lack expertise and succeeding well. This was the only bidder we had and they are offering to finish the project in one year. The project is also in agreement with the terms of the Pollution Control Board,” said the Mayor.
The issue of delay in giving occupancy certificates was also raised in the council.
 

