Rights panel seeks report on Idukki custodial death case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairperson Antony Dominic on Saturday sought report from the state police chief on the custodial death of Idukki native Rajkumar. The victim died in Peermade sub jail allegedly due to police aggression while in custody.

The complaint, filed by Dr Guinness Madasamy, states Rajkumar had 32 injuries due to constant torture for four days. “Instructions given by the Commission over time to prevent lockup and custodial deaths were disregarded,” he added.