An eclectic blend of world music

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tune into world music today. Listen to world musicians infuse a fresh spirit to our good old musical numbers of ‘Ooty Pattanam’ and ‘Harivarasanam’. It is set to be a unique blend of classical music, jazz, folk and Malayalam music, with dance and theatre thrown into the mix! Christened ‘The Summer Show’, the programme organised by Trivandrum Academy of Western Music (TAWM) will have the musicians perform some of the familiar Malayalam numbers and world music in the city on Friday.

The programme will have the musicians of ‘The Flying Gorillas’ along with the musicians of TAWM delight the city with an array of musical pieces.

The concert will open with the ‘Mischievous Malayali Musical Moments (MMMM)’, featuring an eclectic blend of dance, music, theatre, and comedy. “It is a choreographed piece, which is a combination of dance, music and theatre. It is their tribute to Malayalam,” says Hari Gopinathan, executive director, TAWM. “The Flying Gorillas comprises musicians from the European Union. This session is basically world music, with a Kerala angle to it,” says Hari.

Members of the Flying Gorilla team who will perform include Nikica Polegubic (guitar, Croatia), Alim Kurtmemetov (clarinet, Ukraine), Bernardo Aguiar (violin, Portugal), Nigel Warrack (saxophone, UK), Diego Suarez (flute, Argentina), Tamzen Moulding (dance, UK), and Mario Nadal (dance, UK). Musicians attached with the TAWM include Dana Bekpossynova (piano), Alexandr Klimov (flute), Kenzhegul Akshekina (cello) and Gleb Nechaev (violin).

More such programmes are in the offing. “The idea is to bring world music to Thiruvananthapuram,” he says.“We have a lot of events that happened over the past two years where the world has come to Thiruvananthapuram in the form of IT investments, new companies and such. There is a lot of new developments happening. In the performing arts segment, we are trying to replicate that. We are trying to get more people interested so that our local community also gets exposed to various trends around the world,” says Hari.

The programme will be held at the Co-bank Towers Auditorium today from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm. Entry is restricted by pass costing Rs 250. The pass can be booked or collected at the venue.