Cool and yummy treats to beat the heat

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the sun beats down, there is nothing more relieving than a glass of fresh cold juice. With the temperature rising, juice outlets and small vendors are minting money, thanks to the heavy rush of customers.

“We don't sell any bottled fizzy drinks but only fresh juice varieties. Customers go for fruits like orange, watermelon and pineapple. Kulukki sharbat is also a best-seller,” says Mohammad Shahid, a juice seller at Althara Junction. Mohammad, who has been running the shop for more than a year, said sales are very high during this time of the year.

"Very much in demand is our magic lime variety made with secret ingredients and costing Rs 35. Besides the regular sharbat, we also serve the fruit sharbat," he said.

Just like him, many roadside shops too witness a heavy rush, especially from 10 am to 3 pm. “Watermelon juice and buttermilk have more takers as they are the best summer coolers,” said a juice vendor at Museum. The vendors claim to use water from the corporation taps or buy water cans. For the health-conscious people, green juices are perfect summer drinks. Near the Law College Junction at Thekkummoodu is Chithira

Herbal Juice Shop run by Suresh Babu who sells nutritious vegetable and herbal juice. “It has been 18 years since I started the herbal juice shop. The vegetable juice, made with 24 varieties of vegetables, is a hot favourite. The vegetables and fruits are brought from Chalai market and thoroughly washed in turmeric water to remove the pesticides,” said Suresh.More than 200 customers flock outside his shop every day for vegetable juice. Aloe Vera and Wheat grass juice also feature in the menu here.



Checks by Corp health officers

A team of Health Department officers has been making regular checks on all roadside stalls.The norms stipulate buying ice only from licenced vendors of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and use of chlorinated water. “Since there is a heavy rush of customers during summer, the vendors tend to store the juice in bulk so as to serve it without delay. Since we cannot go and check every vendor, we make it a point to inspect the fruit godowns to ensure only fresh quality fruits are used,” said T

Alexander, Corporation health supervisor.